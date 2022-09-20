Benton police investigating shooting at Tyndall Park

The Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at around 7:30 p.m. Officers believe it was an isolated incident, and there's no threat to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.

According to reports, once officers arrived they spoke with the people suspected of being involved in the incident, and police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Two adult victims did suffer injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.