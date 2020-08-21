Benton police investigating Thursday night shooting

Police said they responded to the area on reports of occupants in two vehicles shooting each other. The suspects left when police arrived.

BENTON, Ark. — According to the Benton Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of S. Neeley Street just after 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to reports of the occupants of two vehicles shooting at one another.

Police say the suspects left the scene when officers arrived.

The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Detectives are diligently working leads and request anyone with information to please contact BNPD.