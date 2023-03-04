Benton police investigating shooting that left two dead

The Benton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, April 2 on Hamilton Cove, leaving two dead.

BENTON, Ark. — On Sunday, April 2, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Hamilton Cove.

Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Karla Coffman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers also discovered 44-year-old Jonathan Coffman deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Foul play from a third party is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the official BNPD app available on Google Play and iTunes.