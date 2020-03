BENTON, Arkansas — According to the Benton Police Department, a shooting at McDonald’s on Alcoa Road in Benton.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

No report of any injuries at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: Man arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs, paraphernalia into Arkansas detention center

RELATED: Wounded man walks into Little Rock Exxon, says he was shot at motel

RELATED: 70-year-old Arkansas woman shoots, kills husband after alleged verbal abuse