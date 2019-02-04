BENTON, Ark. — Benton police officers responded to Ralph Bunche Park just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 2 in reference to a shooting incident involving an undetermined number of individuals.

Police say there was a 20-year-old male victim who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

The Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

BNPD asks for anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.