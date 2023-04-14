Benton officials looking for man wanted for attempted capital murder

The Benton Police Department is looking for Gary Griffin, 62, of Benton, for multiple charges, including attempted capital murder and kidnapping.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is looking for a man after officers responded to an address on Line Back Dunn Road about an escaped victim who had allegedly been held hostage and severely beaten.

According to a report, officers arrived at the residence at approximately 7:30 a.m. and determined Gary Griffin, 62, of Benton, had left the scene in one of the family vehicles.

Later, Benton authorities recovered the suspect vehicle at Hot Springs Hospital. Police said Griffin was seen on video fleeing the area on foot and has not been seen since.

Griffin is wanted for the following charges: criminal attempt to commit capital murder, kidnapping, first-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and tampering with physical evidence.

The Benton Police Department considers Griffin armed and dangerous and says nobody should approach him. Instead, people should call 911 or the Benton Police Department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.

People can also text "BENTONPD [insert message]" to 847411 or leave a tip via the official BNPD app.