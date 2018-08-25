BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - The Benton Police Department responded to a call for a welfare concern in the area of Eagle Run around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug 25.

Due to the possibility of injuries to a victim, multiple units arrived on scene and an approximately 6-hour standoff ensued. Around 4 p.m., the suspect was apprehended without incident and another individual was checked out by paramedics for minor injuries and transported from the scene.

Suspect Bobby Hood, 52, of Benton, has multiple felony warrants out of Benton, Pulaski County and the Arkansas Board of Parole.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience during today’s events,” said Captain Kevin Russell. “It was a long process, but we got the desired outcome, and we believe Benton is much safer tonight as a result.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

