A spike in dangerous gunfire has sparked concern in Benton and police are investigating.

People living in the Ralph Bunche Community are fed up with the violence taking over their neighborhood, while demanding change.

"It doesn't make any sense when you can't go to your bathroom to take a shower before you have to dive for cover,” said Louis Griffin.

Griffin has lived in the Ralph Bunche Community for 54 years and has never seen anything like she has recently. “Basically we are sick and tired of the violence,” said Griffin.

Saturday night, her neighborhood friend was shot as bullets ripped through their home, seriously injuring her. Monday, Griffin’s son faced gunfire while outside speaking with a friend.

"Next thing they knew, there were bullets flying over their head or whatever,” said Griffin.

Benton police have been no strangers to the area recently. They’ve responded to three shooting/shots-fired calls within weeks apart.

They’ve made an arrest on one of the cases regarding a shooting that happened at the neighborhood park. However, detectives are still investigating the others.

"Typically, in Benton, we don't have calls of this nature,” said Kevin Russell, Captain.

The crime that’s so far out of the ordinary is leaving the once quiet neighborhood scared.

"The last couple of nights I haven't been able to rest because I don't know what's going to happen next. We don't know what's going to happen next,” said Griffin.

Russell said officers are on high alert.

"To ease their minds, we do have extra patrols that are set up and investigators are working diligently on this case,” he said.

On Wednesday, April 17, Benton police reported another shots-fired call. It happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. at the Intersection of Highway 5 and Shoal Creek.

A witness told police that people in a black car and white truck were involved in an argument -- then gunfire erupted.

The department asks anyone with information on either crime to contact them.