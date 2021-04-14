Bentonville woman sentenced to 36 years for murdering her grandmother, claims it was a 'sacrifice to God'

Andrea Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old grandmother Ruby Ross in 2018.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A Bentonville woman has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for killing her grandmother in 2018.

According to court records, Andrea Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her 80-year-old grandmother Ruby Ross in 2018.

Court documents state Wilson struck her grandmother in the head multiple times with a hammer. Those documents also state that Wilson believed God told her she needed to make a sacrifice, or she would be sent to Hell.

On the day of the murder Wilson also unsuccessfully tried to run over a man riding a bicycle.

According to court records, on May 15, 2018, around 1:42 a.m., Jonathan Hampton was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk along SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. He was crossing the street at a crosswalk when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Wilson.

Hampton was knocked off of his bicycle, and saw Wilson driving back toward him. He told police Wilson appeared angry inside the vehicle and was yelling.

Wilson’s vehicle then struck a boulder and become lodged on the rock. Hampton stated that Wilson then exited her vehicle and, “There was a second from one moment to the next when her posture and eyes changed.” Hampton told police that Wilson then asked him “can you help me?” and appeared normal.

Later that same day, Wilson went to visit her grandmother and after the two ate dinner together, Ross went to sleep and Wilson struck her grandmother in the head with a hammer about four times killing her.

Records state that Wilson then concealed the hammer and other items in a garbage bag and placed those items in an out-building on the property.

Wilson has undergone several mental evaluations as part of this case. She stated that she was not taking her prescribed lithium at the time of both offenses.

According to court records, Wilson believed May 15, 2018, was the last chance for her to make the sacrifice or be sent to Hell. She stated she attempted to run over the man with her vehicle in an effort to make her sacrifice to God, but she was unsuccessful.

Records state she then decided to murder her grandmother to "appease God."