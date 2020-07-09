Two dangerous Texas fugitives wanted after shootout with Georgia deputies

The 29-year-old man was driving a stolen trailer when he was pulled over. That traffic stop then turned violent

DALTON, Ga. — A statewide Blue Alert has been issued for an armed and dangerous man after he shot a Georgia deputy earlier this morning.

According to the GBI, they were requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Monday to investigate a shooting in Dalton.

The GBI says that 29-year-old Dalton Porter, a wanted fugitive out of Texas, was driving a stolen trailer.

When Whitfield deputy Darrell Hackney pulled him over, the GBI says Potter fired several times at him.

Hackney was hit by the gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

He returned fire along with another responding deputy, but Potter escaped by driving south on I-75.

He later wrecked the truck and the stolen trailer was found near the Gordon-Whitfield County line. Potter ran into the woods and has not yet been captured. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Later, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the GBI identified a 2nd fugitive from Texas wanted in connection to the deputy shooting.

An updated news release identifies him as 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer. He was seen on a home surveillance system in a subdivision near the truck wreck in the Whitfield/Gordon County line.

Charges are pending against both men upon their capture.

If you have any information on these dangerous subjects, you can call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706-370-4900.