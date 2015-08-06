Arkansas man sentenced to eight years in prison for identity theft of over 139 people

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing several identities and applying for more than $148,500 in fraudulently obtained credit.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Blytheville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing identifying information and creating fraudulent credit applications.

41-year-old Palmer Stubblefield has been under investigation since 2019 for multiple fraudulent credit cards, bank accounts, and several lines of credit using personal information from more than 139 people.

Back in 2020, a victim was able to identify Stubblefield as the person who had stolen their identity. An investigation revealed that approximately $148,500 had been taken from various victims.

Stubblefield was indicted in July 2021 with 13 counts.

Those include three counts of falsely representing a social security number, three counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of bank fraud, two counts of theft or receipt of stolen mail, and one count of access device fraud.

In September 2022, Stubblefield plead guilty to "access device fraud" in exchange for dismissing the remaining counts.