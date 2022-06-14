Police: Body found in burning vehicle in Springdale

First responders found four vehicles on fire in the driveway of a Springdale home early Tuesday morning. A body "burned beyond recognition" was found in one of them.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle in Springdale early Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at a home on Collins Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 14.

After they arrived on the scene, first responders found four vehicles on fire parked in the driveway of the residence.

Once the fires were extinguished, crews found a body in one of the vehicles. The identity of the person is unknown at this time and Taylor says the body was "burned beyond recognition."

No other injuries have been reported.

"It's a horrible news, especially because we see them every day and we know them you know so we are concerned to see what they would happen and how they are how the kids are, we know the kids really close so that's what we were mainly concerned about," said neighbor Norma Cerda.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No other information has been made available at this time.

