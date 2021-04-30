Body found by fishermen on edge of Arkansas River bank in Jefferson County

Sheriff's deputies are conducting a death investigation near Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson, Arkansas.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation near Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson, Arkansas.

On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:15 a.m., Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an area off of Bartlett Road where the body of an unidentified male had been found by fishermen.

The body was found at the edge of the Arkansas River bank just south of Lock and Dam 5.

"When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification. Therefore, we have very little information to go an at this time", said Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Operations Commander, Major Gary McClain. "The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further forensic investigation as to the identification and cause / manner of death."

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is available.