PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's office, on Friday, Nov. 1, a vehicle fire was located on Woodson Lateral Road.

Deputies say the death investigation regarding the fire and has determined as a homicide by the Arkansa State Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators are following up with leads and actively working this case. If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (501)340-6963.

This is the 5th homicide of the year