The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office has identified a body found last week, on Jan. 17, as 55-year-old John Gordon Honeycutt.

Honeycutt was last seen by family and friends at his home in Jefferson Co. on Jan. 6. Deputies reported his disappearance as suspicious.

Honeycutt's body was found on Jan. 16 in a wooded area off of Glendale Road in Cleveland County. The autopsy result confirmed that Honeycutt died of a gunshot wound, deeming the case a homicide.

Jefferson Co. deputies identified the suspect as 37-year-old Cameron Jones, who may be known as Lion. Jones is currently being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation is on-going.