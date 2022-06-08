Body found inside truck at Arkansas recycling center, sheriff says

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating after authorities found a body that was being offloaded at an Arkansas recycling center.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating after authorities found a body inside of a truck at an Arkansas recycling center.

According to reports, authorities were sent to Ironton Road in Little Rock where they found the body of an unidentified man inside of 'a truck that was being offloaded at Central Arkansas Recycling.'

Authorities are describing the victim as a white male, but have not released any other information on the victim.

Police said that they're treating the incident as a homicide and have begun investigating.