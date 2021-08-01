Police investigate after body found at North Little Rock home

Police say the body suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was unable to be identified at the scene.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers received a shots fired call shortly before 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the area of Allen Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was unable to be identified. His body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification.

There is no suspect information available at this time, but police do not believe there is a threat to the general community.

This is the early stages of an extensive and ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information that could help in this case to please call Detective Cantrell at 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439. All witnesses can remain anonymous.