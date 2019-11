PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, their Criminal Investigations Division is responding to a body found in the 9800 block of Arch Street.

They are analyzing the scene and collecting evidence.

Deputies say the body was discovered just before 5 a.m. and appears to be a white female.

The body will be sent to State Crime Lab for positive identification and to determine cause of death.

More on this story as it develops.