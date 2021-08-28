Body found roadside in Chicot County, Arkansas State Police investigating

Arkansas State Police have started an investigation after a body was discovered roadside along U.S. Highway 65 near the border of Arkansas and Louisiana.

According to reports, the body was located along U.S. Highway 65 near the border of Arkansas of Louisiana.

Upon arrival, authorities were unable to determine the gender of the person based off of the remains as the body was in an 'extended state of decomposition.'

Reports say that the body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in order to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

Agents have started contacting local and state law enforcement agencies in the area to ask about possible missing person reports.