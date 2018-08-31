LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Friday, Aug. 31, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers of the North Little Rock Police Department responded to Augusta Circle regarding an individual laying in the parking lot.

Upon arrival a male was located and it was determined he was deceased. It appeared he had suffered at least one stab wound.

Police identified the male as Andre Rodgers.

North Little Rock Detectives have arrested Leslie Montgomery, 49, of North Little Rock, for murder of Rodgers.

Montgomery was arrested after detectives developed his name as a possible suspect and located him driving a vehicle on Augusta Street in North Little Rock. He was interviewed and confessed to his involvement.

Montgomery has been charged with First Degree Murder and is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Jail. He will have his initial appearance in North Little Rock District Court Saturday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m.

