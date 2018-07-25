UPDATE - The body found Tuesday evening on Hwy 287 at the Cadron Creek Bridge, has been identified as 60-year-old William Ray Holt. Holt was homeless and from Little Rock.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident as a homicide after an unidentified body was found underneath a bridge on Highway 287 near Cadron Creek on July 24.

Investigators are working to identify the body and have enlisted the public's help.

If anyone knows someone who fits the following description, contact police at 501-450-4917.

© 2018 KTHV