Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street.

According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street.

After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound," with authorities later pronouncing them dead.

Police said that the incident happened around midnight. There's no information on the victim or potential suspects.