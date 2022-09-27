x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway

Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street.

According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street. 

After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound," with authorities later pronouncing them dead. 

Police said that the incident happened around midnight. There's no information on the victim or potential suspects. 

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

    

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Little Rock Police Department officer arrested for domestic battery

Before You Leave, Check This Out