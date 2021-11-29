Investigation underway after man's body found in Arkansas drainage ditch

Remains of what are believed to be those of an adult male were recovered in Wynne on Sunday, Nov. 28.

WYNNE, Ark — According to the Arkansas State Police, remains of what are believed to be those of an adult male were recovered in Wynne on Sunday, Nov. 28.

A local resident, walking near 503 Front Street around 3 p.m., reported to Wynne police officers seeing a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash Streets.

Authorities in the Wynne Police Department have requested the state police to lead the investigation associated with the death.

The remains were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the identity of the deceased will be determined, as well as the manner, cause, and time of death.