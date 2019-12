PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found near railroad tracks along Highway 365 near Mountain Crest Drive.

A body was reported lying on the tracks at approximately 6: 15 p.m. Sunday evening. The sheriff's office said the body was seen as the train was passing by, and a worker made the call to police.

Investigators are currently deciding if foul play is involved or not.

More on this story as it develops.