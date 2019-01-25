CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — The body of John Ratton, 58, of Amity, Arkansas, was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Ratton body was discovered around Norris Road, North of Amity in Clark County, Arkansas. His body has been transported to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory for further examination and for determination of the cause and manner of death.

Dartanya Stapleton, William Pennino and Brock Henthorn, all of Amity, Arkansas, have been arrested. All three suspects appeared in Clark County court today, on First Degree Murder charges.

Sheriff Watson would like to thank the other agencies who assisted in the investigation and apprehension of the suspects. Those agencies include the Amity Police Department, Arkadelphia Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.