CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — A decomposed body recovered in Chicot County by Arkansas State Police on Saturday, Aug. 28 has been identified.

The body of Shenita Hicks, 32, of Lake Providence, Louisiana was found south of Lake Village alongside U.S. Highway 65.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, deputies of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate to determine where Hicks’ death occurred as well as the manner and cause of death.