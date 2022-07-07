North Little Rock police confirm no bomb threat on Shorter College campus

North Little Rock police have confirmed there is no threat to Shorter College after receiving calls of a potential bomb on campus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police investigated after authorities received a call about an alleged bomb that was found on the campus of Shorter College.

According to reports, officers quickly traveled to the campus to ensure the safety of the students and proceeded to evacuate the campus.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that there was no "device" present on the campus.

During the investigation police closed all roads that are surrounding the college campus, as a search ensued by members of the North Little Rock Fire Department, Little Rock Fire Department Bomb Squad, and a bomb detecting K9 from North Little Rock

The roads have since been cleared and the area is now open.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.