On September 6, 2018, Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was off-duty when she says she mistakenly shot Harding University alum Botham Jean in his apartment.

“To lose someone like Botham, you think about the impact that he could’ve had on this world,” Harding Assistant Music Professor Chuck Hicks said during a vigil in Botham's honor. “But then you, after you process it a little bit, you realize that he had an impact. And I think his impact will not pass away. I think his impact is going to live on beyond him.”

Guyger was still in uniform when she shot at Botham twice, hitting him once, telling police that she thought that he was an intruder in her apartment. Guyger's apartment, however, was one floor off.

The 26-year-old died in the hospital.

Guyger was arrested three days later on a manslaughter charge and indicted on a murder charge in November following a massive public outcry, stating there was "preferential treatment,"—that, if Guyger was a civilian and not an officer, she would have been indicted immediately.

Crowds chanted outside Jean's apartment the dying words of an unarmed black man, Eric Garner, shot and killed by an NYPD officer outside a store in 2014, "I can't breathe," days after Jean's death.

The question surrounding Jean's death isn't whether or not Guyger killed him, it is the intention that many speculate. Guyger says she made a series of "innocent mistakes," and contends that she acted in self-defense. Now, a year later, she is at the trial that will decide whether or not killing the Harding alum was criminal.

During the second day of the trial Tuesday, the bodycam footage was released.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT