BRINKLEY, Ark. — The Brinkley Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the city on Thursday around 5:15 pm.

Arkansas State Police are involved in the investigation and arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

The police have a person of interest in custody.