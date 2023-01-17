Mother of Brock Welch remembers son as kind and compassionate

A mother is in grief and is searching for answers after her son, 27-year-old Brock Welch was found dead in North Little Rock just over two weeks ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Few bonds are as tight as that of a family— and even fewer are as close as a mother and son.

To see that bond, you'd have to look no further than Marcy Welch and her 27-year-old son, Brock Welch who tragically lost his life a few weeks ago.

"When I heard the heartbeat, you know that was it, that was our bond," Marcy said.

Marcy shared that Brock was a shy kid, with a heart for others.

"He was wonderful, he was loving, he was compassionate," Marcy said. "He was smart."

Marcy had a steady job that she was happy at and she never thought anything could go wrong— until they did, in ways she never thought would happen.

"It got to be like 9, you know, later and later, and I thought, I gave him a call and I was like, 'Where are you?" Marcy said. "And he never answered... he never answered."

Brock left the night of December 29th to get food and never came back.

Marcy's concern led to worry, and eventually, she filed a missing persons report the next day.

"I knew deep in my heart that Thursday night I would never see him again," Marcy said, as she held back tears. "I knew that I would not see my son alive again."

Four days later, Brock's car was found in North Little Rock.

Later that afternoon, his body was found.

"I just could not picture it, that someone could be so cruel," Marcy said.

NLRPD have classified this incident as a homicide, and are still looking for whoever did this. So is Marcy.

"No one should have to bury their child," she added.

Unfortunately, that's what Marcy did over the weekend.

She expressed that so many people have come forward with their own stories of how Brock touched their lives.

From old doctors to those that Brock had wished well, and even former teammates.

"He loved the team," Marcy said, as she showed us a signed jersey from his former Sylvan Hills football teammates. "He loved the camaraderie of the team."

Though Marcy has been left with more questions than answers right now.

"I just wanna know why they did it?" she said. "Was it worth it to them?"

Why someone would hurt Brock, and why someone would hurt a bond as close as theirs?

"There is nothing that anyone could do to that person that would come anywhere near how much they broke my heart," Marcy said. "Because it is, it'll never be the same."