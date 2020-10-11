Bryant elementary school lockdown lifted after robbery at nearby business

There was an armed robbery earlier Tuesday morning at Burger King, leading Collegeville Elementary to be on lockdown.

BRYANT, Ark. — UPDATE— The Collegeville Elementary lockdown has been lifted, according to Bryant School District.

According to Sgt. Crowson with the Bryant Police Department, there was an armed robbery earlier Tuesday morning at Burger King, leading Collegeville Elementary to be on lockdown.

According to the Collegeville Elementary School Facebook page, as of 11:30 a.m., students and staff will remain locked inside the building until they receive the all clear.

There is a precautionary measure only, and the students are not in danger.

Sgt. Crowson said the scene is not active at Burger King but police are still patrolling the area for the suspect as he walked away from the scene.

The school is asking the public to refrain from coming to the school. Visitors will not be permitted inside the building and parents may not check out students at this time.