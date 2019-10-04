LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Office of the United States Attorney, a Bryant man has been convicted of five child pornography offenses.

Joseph Keck, Jr., 61, is found guilty of offenses including receiving and attempting to distribute images of child pornography, as well as advertising and possessing those images.

The trial lasted two days and ended with the jury finding Keck guilty on all counts. Keck will be sentenced at a later date.

“This verdict shows that we will not tolerate this deplorable, criminal conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Hiland. “Child pornographers create a market for the sexual abuse of children, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute this conduct in order to protect society’s most vulnerable victims—our children.”

The FBI learned that an individual from a residence in Bryant was sharing child pornography in 2016, soon learning that Keck stayed at the residence when he wasn't working. On May 9, 2016, the FBI obtained two laptops, an external hard drive, and a cell phone from the residence, revealing tens of thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography. There was also evidence that Keck had downloaded child pornography and saved it to his computer.

Keck had 12 different accounts on a file sharing program called "Gigatribe," which he used to exchange photos and videos with other users. He advertised the contents by offering his password to other Gigatribe users. According to chat logs, Keck told other users his name was Joe, that he was a truck driver and that he liked young boys aged 12-16.

The statutory penalty for advertisement of child pornography is not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years imprisonment. The penalty for receipt and distribution, as well as attempted distribution, is not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years imprisonment. Each of the five offenses include a penalty of not more than a $250,000 fine and not less than five years of supervised release.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Michael Gordon.