BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are now investigating what authorities are calling a "deadly shooting" that happened at an apartment complex.

According to police, the incident happened at Fieldstone Apartments, but there's currently no information on victims.

Authorities have confirmed that a person is currently in custody, but there's no further information on the potential suspect.