Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

Bryant police located 3 inmates that were able to escape after allegedly assaulting a prison guard and crawling under a fence.

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard.

According to police, Randy Paige, Ezekiel Nelson, and Jayden Nelson all escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside of the facility and crawled under a fence.

Police said that the three were last seen wearing maroon shorts, gray shirts, and black shoes, and encourage anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact their local authorities.