x
Crime

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

Bryant police located 3 inmates that were able to escape after allegedly assaulting a prison guard and crawling under a fence.
Credit: KTHV

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard.

According to police, Randy Paige, Ezekiel Nelson, and Jayden Nelson all escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside of the facility and crawled under a fence.

Police said that the three were last seen wearing maroon shorts, gray shirts, and black shoes, and encourage anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact their local authorities. 

Authorities from Bryant Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department and State Police are currently looking for...

