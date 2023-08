Bryant police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Lavern Street.

BRYANT, Ark. — The Bryant Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on Lavern Street.

According to police, the victim who is in their mid 20's has now died. Their identity has not yet been released.

There's currently limited information on the incident, but authorities said that the investigation is active.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.