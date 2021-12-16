Bryant school bus driver arrested, charged with DWI

The school bus driver was arrested and charged with a DWI and endangering the welfare of a minor on Wednesday afternoon.

BRYANT, Ark. — A Bryant school bus driver was arrested and charged with a DWI Wednesday afternoon after being stopped while driving a bus.

According to the Bryant School District, the driver chose to pull the bus over on the shoulder of Boone Road and Winchester Drive. This area was not a normal part of the route and the driver had not previously driven the route before.

Although the district said it wasn't sure why the bus stopped, several students contacted their parents to pick them up. Other students walked home.

Another driver was then sent to the location and took the remaining students home.

The original driver then began driving the empty bus back to the transportation building. That's when the driver was arrested around 4:30 p.m. just a short distance from where the bus was stopped.

The driver is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor as well as a charge DWI in relation to drug use.

No students were injured nor was there ever an accident reported.

Police are investigating the matter as well as the school district.

The school district could not comment on whether the driver was fired for the incident.