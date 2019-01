LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman said she was shot in her thigh while holding her infant in her lap when a bullet from outside came into the home on Allis Street.

Police were called to the home by the woman's sister on Jan. 9. The infant was one of two children in the home. The family heard multiple gunshots outside before the woman was shot.

Several shell casings were found in a nearby alleyway and another neighbor's home was also hit by a bullet.