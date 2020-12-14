Burger King on South University robbed at gunpoint, employees placed in cooler

On Friday, Dec. 11, officers responded to Burger King on South University Ave. in reference to a robbery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, on Friday, Dec. 11, officers responded to Burger King on South University Ave. in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with two employees of Burger King. They said a male, dressed in all black, entered the business, armed with a semi automatic handgun and ordered them to open up the safe.

Once the safe was open, the suspect demanded the bills, rolled coins and petty cash. He asked for a plastic bag and then placed the money in the bad.

The suspect told the employees to get into the walk-in cooler and count to 60. The employees said while they were in the cooler, they called 911. After a few minutes, they exited the cooler and observed the drive thru window was opened and believed the suspect may have left through the window.

After checking surveillance video, police say the suspect's face was covered and was wearing gloves. After exiting through the drive thru window, the suspect was seen jumping a wooden fence on the west-side of the building.