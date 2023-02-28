Cabot police arrest man on multiple counts involving child sexual abuse material

The Cabot Police Department arrested a man on Thursday and he has since been charged with 14 counts of child sexual abuse material.

CABOT, Ark. — A man has now been arrested after the Cabot Police Department's Criminal Investigation served a search warrant on Thursday for Khristofer Lauderdale at a home on Oak Meadows.

Authorities said they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to an investigation by Sgt. Michell Hart, an Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.

According to reports, while officers searched the home, they developed probable cause to arrest Lauderdale. He was then transported to the Cabot Police Department and booked without incident.