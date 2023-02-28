Cabot police arrest man on multiple counts involving child sexual abuse material

CABOT, Ark. — A man has now been arrested after the Cabot Police Department's Criminal Investigation served a search warrant on Thursday for Khristofer Lauderdale at a home on Oak Meadows.
Authorities said they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to an investigation by Sgt. Michell Hart, an Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.
According to reports, while officers searched the home, they developed probable cause to arrest Lauderdale. He was then transported to the Cabot Police Department and booked without incident.
He has been charged with 14 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Lauderdale has since been taken to the Lonoke County Jail and is being held without bond.