Cabot man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

CABOT, Ark. — A Cabot man is now in custody for alleged aggravated animal cruelty.
According to reports, in July, the Cabot Police Department first received information from a resident about possible animal cruelty. About a month later, detectives and Animal Control Officers with the Cabot Animal Shelter began to investigate.
On August 29, investigators had developed probable cause and were able to take 29-year-old Charles Rohr into custody on charges of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine and for possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.
Once Rohr was in custody, detectives found that he had a "single pill" which they suspect could be a controlled substance. The pill has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to be analyzed further.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.