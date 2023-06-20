Cabot man arrested after woman found dead with multiple stab wounds

Police have arrested a suspect after they found a 49-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Cabot.

Example video title will go here for this video

CABOT, Ark. — One man has been arrested after a woman in Cabot was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 15.

According to reports, the Cabot Police Department was called to a home on S. 10th Street because of a disturbance. When officers arrived they found 49-year-old Elisha Ellis deceased with several stab wounds.

Officers identified the suspect as Travis Ellis, who had left the scene before police arrived. After they searched the area they found him near W. Plaza Blvd and he was arrested.

He has been taken to the Lonoke County Jail where he is being held without bail.