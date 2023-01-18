Police: Man arrested in Cabot for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material

Cabot police were made aware of the alleged suspect on November 1, 2022, after receiving information from the Kansas City Police Department.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Wednesday who allegedly possessed child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Hawn was taken into custody on Tuesday following an investigation by Detective Taylor Rogers and charged with resisting arrest and 33 counts of pandering or possession of child pornography.

Hawn is being held at the Lonoke County Jail without bond until his first appearance on Jan. 18.

