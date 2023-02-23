Police investigating deadly shooting at Camden High School

Arkansas police are now investigating a fatal shooting that left one student dead, and a second one injured at Camden Fairview High School.

According to the school's superintendent, the incident happened during the afternoon, as both administrators and local enforcement were made aware of the shooting.

School representatives said that they are keeping the identities of the students hidden, and will have mental health experts available for students and staff.

"We will have our counselors and mental health therapists present at CFHS tomorrow and in the days to come to support our students and staff. We will also have an increased law enforcement presence at the CFHS and CFMS campuses," the superintendent said.

There's currently no information as to what led up to the shooting, but school officials confirmed that the incident happened away from any district school buses.

The district also said that there's no indication that there were any weapons at the high school leading up to the shooting.

Following the shooting, school leaders are working to comfort the families and friends of the victims as the district deals with the tragic event.