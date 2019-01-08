CAMDEN, Arkansas — The Camden Police chief has personally put up a $1,000 reward for the arrest of a man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her four-year-old son in June.

24-year-old Jory Worthen has been on the run since their murders.

"How could he hide for that long? He's had to of had help," Angela Cannon said.

Over five weeks after police found Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Braydon dead inside their home in Camden, Alyssa's mother Angela still has no answers as to what happened on June 25.

Camden police found a substantial amount of evidence indicating Alyssa's boyfriend 24-year-old Jory Worthen committed the murders.

RELATED: Camden police still searching for suspect in double murder case

"Sometimes I get messages like I've seen him here and I've seen him there, and I don't understand, why didn't you call the police?" Angela said.

But last week Camden police received an anonymous tip that lead investigators to Montez Woods. Police found he met with Worthen in Chidester two days after the murders.

"It hurt my feelings really bad because we knew him, he knew us. He'd been to my house and hung out with my son, my nephew, I don't understand why he would help him in any kind of way," Angela said.

Dana Wetherbee with Camden police said Woods is in jail on a 100-thousand dollar bond.

"We apprehended him and charged him with hindering apprehension or prosecution of Jory Worthen," Wetherbee said.

RELATED: Arrest made in Camden double homicide case, search continues for Jory Worthen

And with the department receiving over 500 tips since June, Chief of Police Boyd Woody personally put up a one-thousand reward for any information that leads to Worthen's arrest.

"I've never known him to do that, that let you knows how important this is and how we want to see Worthen go to prosecution and serve his time as he should," Wetherbee said.

Police believe Worthen is driving Alyssa's 2007 White Honda Accord with the license plate 921YBE. You are asked to call police immediately if you see him. you may remain anonymous.