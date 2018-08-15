CAMDEN, Ark. (KTHV) - A report to Camden police on Sunday, Aug. 12, of three men on a railroad tanker led to a three-day investigation and a 550-pound marijuana bust.

Camden police responded to a report of three men on top of a railroad tanker car on Sunday, Aug. 12. When they arrived, officers found a tool bag with tools and some rope. According to the press release, it appeared they had used these tools to enter the tanker.

Late Monday, Aug. 13, another report came in that a man was driving around the area of the tanker.

By Tuesday, Aug. 14, police had gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the tanker. During the search, they found 22 bundles of marijuana in the tanker, totaling 550 pounds. Camden police said the marijuana confiscated has a street value of $500,000.

According to the press release, the marijuana has been moved to an undisclosed location because there was gas residue on the packaging and because of the large quantity.

