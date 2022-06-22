Police: High speed chase leaves capital murder suspect in critical condition

Jacksonville police said that a high speed chase left 18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. in critical condition. King previously had warrants out for capital murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — Jacksonville police are investigating a high speed chase that involved a capital murder suspect, leaving the suspect in critical condition.

According to reports, authorities received a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. in connection to a homicide that happened in Jacksonville at Johnson Park on March 28.

The incident on March 28 took the life of 39-year-old Anthony Cousette around 7:00 p.m. that day.

Police in Jacksonville said that they received a notice from authorities in Texas that King was involved in a high speed pursuit as he allegedly fled from officers.

While in the high speed pursuit, King's vehicle struck a ditch. He then proceeded to exit the vehicle and shoot himself.

After the incident, King was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Alongside the capital murder warrant, King was also wanted on two warrants for attempted capital Murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Police said that the investigation into the homicide of Anthony Cousette is still ongoing.