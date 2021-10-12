Catalytic converter thief crushed to death by Toyota Prius

A suspected thief was crushed to death by a Toyota Prius as he was trying to steal its catalytic converter on Wednesday, deputies said.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died when a car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell and crushed him, Union County deputies said Friday.

Deputies were called to a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road a few minutes before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 for a death investigation. When officers got to the home, they found a man dead underneath a Toyota Prius that was sitting in the driveway.

Deputies found evidence that showed the man was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the car. At some point during the cutting of the exhaust pipe, deputies said the Prius fell off a jack and crushed the man.

Union County detectives have not identified the suspect at this time. No further details have been provided and the investigation is ongoing.

