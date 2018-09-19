CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) - A Centerton woman faces a litany of drug charges after police found syringes, drugs and scales scattered throughout her home that she shared with her 4-year-old child.

Holly Denise Durbin, 33, was arrested Monday, Sept. 17 in connection with 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining drug premises and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor - all felonies.

Durbin also faces several misdemeanor charges, including eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct.

Centerton police found several drugs spread throughout the home, including small quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and some amphetamine pills.

Police also found 66 items of drug paraphernalia like pipes, scales and packaging materials. They recovered 33 syringes just in the master bedroom and bathroom.

An officer also found a knife coated with heroin residue inside the child’s bedroom. Police said the knife was on the child’s mattress and easily within their reach, according to the affidavit.

Police had requested a check of Durbin’s home through her husband’s probation officer after receiving a tip that a drug transaction recently took place there.

Holly Durbin was being held Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

