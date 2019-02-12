FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to court documents, the 2015 charges against then-officer Dustin O'Dell have been dropped by the state of Arkansas.

In September 2015, O'Dell dropped off his laptop at Luyet Computer in Conway for repair when an employee contacted police after finding a folder on the laptop with videos and pictures that he could assume without enlarging or watching, that "there was no question" the files were child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Document show a folder on the computer titled "young" where child pornography was found.

During the September 2018 trial, the jury was deadlocked and labeled as a mistrial. A new trial was scheduled this past July and then rescheduled to November 25, 2019, when charges were dropped on behalf of the prosecution.

There has not been a reason reported as to why the charges were dropped.

More on this story as it develops.