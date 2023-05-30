Garland County officials find dead 6-year-old child in apartment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 6-year-old child was found dead in a Garland County apartment on Monday around 9 p.m. when the Garland County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible shooting.
Patrol deputies and LifeNet responded to the call at 200 Springwood Road and found the child dead.
The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Garland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 622-3660.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.