Garland County officials find dead 6-year-old child in apartment

Garland County patrol deputies and LifeNet responded to a possible shooting Monday and found the child dead in an apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 6-year-old child was found dead in a Garland County apartment on Monday around 9 p.m. when the Garland County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible shooting.

Patrol deputies and LifeNet responded to the call at 200 Springwood Road and found the child dead.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Garland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 622-3660.